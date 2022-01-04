Toxic Volcano Discharge Contaminates Water, Fish Around Tonga Islands - Agency

The Hunga Ha'apai volcano eruption on the Hunga Tonga island in the Polynesian Kingdom of Tonga has contaminated seawater and fish with toxic discharge, Tonga Geological Services (TGS) said on Tuesday

The authorities warned fishermen and locals on Tuesday that the toxic discharge from the volcanic eruption contaminated seawater and fish around the islands and recommended not consuming the fish.

"The discoloration of the sea shows a significant discharge of volcanic fluids (steam, condensates laden with chemical elements) into the sea and contaminating the seawater.

It is advised to assume fish in these waters are poisoned or poisonous if consumed," Tonga Geological Services (TGS) said as quoted by digital outlet Matangi Tonga.

Volcanic activity started decreasing significantly after the eruption on December 20, 2021. That day, authorities warned nationals of possible acidic rains and advised the conservation of drinking water supplies.

As of today, TGS said that people can reconnect rainwater harvesting systems as the danger from the high level contaminants had passed. TGS also advised all sailors to stay five kilometers (3.1 miles) away from the volcano.