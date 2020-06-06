UrduPoint.com
Toxicity After Fuel Spill In Russia's Norilsk 200 Times Over Limit - Emergencies Services

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 07:43 PM

The concentration of toxic substances found in water at the scene of a major diesel fuel spill in Russia's Norilsk is 200 times higher than the threshold limit value (TLV), the regional department for emergencies told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The concentration of toxic substances found in water at the scene of a major diesel fuel spill in Russia's Norilsk is 200 times higher than the threshold limit value (TLV), the regional department for emergencies told Sputnik on Saturday.

A state of emergency has been declared in the city after some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company's Thermal Power Plant No. 3 and seeped into a nearby river on May 29. According to Nornickel metals company, which owns the power plant where the accident took place, the main cause of the spill was warming in permafrost conditions, which set the supports of the fuel tank in motion.

"We received results of eight samples of water. The fact that the TLV level is exceeded 200 times was recorded," the spokesperson of the department said, adding that monitoring of the ecological situation was ongoing.

At the same time, over 700 tons of oil and water were collected at the spill site, according to Alexander Chupriyan, the first deputy emergencies minister of Russia.

Chupriyan also told reporters that more containment booms were delivered to the area "because there was a need for them."

