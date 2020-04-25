UrduPoint.com
Toyota Announces Reopening Of North American Plants On May 4 - Statement

Toyota Announces Reopening of North American Plants on May 4 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Toyota said in a press release that it plans to reopen the company's factories in North America on May 4 with a series of measures to protect workers from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Beginning the week of May 4, Toyota intends to gradually resume its North American manufacturing operations in compliance with Federal health and safety guidelines, and local and state ordinances where our facilities are located," the release said on Friday.

Toyota said the health and safety of its employees and stakeholders remain a top priority and the company has implemented new protocols at all of our North American manufacturing plants to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

While the release provided no details of factory modifications, other manufacturers that have also announced re-openings typically increase the distance between work stations while staggering shifts and breaks to comply with physical distancing guidelines.

Some companies also check workers body temperatures and the beginning of each shift to identify possibly contagious virus carriers.

Toyota employs more than 47,000 people at 15 factories in North America, including ten plants in the United States with more than 36,000 workers.

