UrduPoint.com

Toyota Closes Plant In St.Petersburg Over Shortage Of Car Components - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 06:34 PM

Toyota Closes Plant in St.Petersburg Over Shortage of Car Components - Reports

Toyota has failed to arrange auto parts supplies to Russia forcing it to shutter its plant in the southern St. Petersburg suburb of Shushary, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Friday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Toyota has failed to arrange auto parts supplies to Russia forcing it to shutter its plant in the southern St. Petersburg suburb of Shushary, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Friday, citing sources.

The Japanese automaker's assembly line has been idle since the beginning of March.

The plant will now be suspended and, perhaps, sold in the future, and will not resume production for Toyota, according to the report.

At the same time, the company will continue maintenance operations for cars that have already been sold, sources told Kommersant.

In March, Toyota announced the suspension of car production in Russia and vehicle imports to the country in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

The Toyota plant in Saint Petersburg was built in 2007 and has been manufacturing such models as Camry and RAV4. Its production capacity is 100,000 cars per year.

Related Topics

Assembly Ukraine Moscow Russia Company Vehicle Car St. Petersburg Same Petersburg March Toyota

Recent Stories

First woman station director in Radio Peshawar tak ..

First woman station director in Radio Peshawar takes charge of office

4 minutes ago
 South Africa Presents Attack Drone Expected to Be ..

South Africa Presents Attack Drone Expected to Be Key Competitor to Turkey's Bay ..

5 minutes ago
 Import of wheat crosses 0.6 million MT in July-Aug ..

Import of wheat crosses 0.6 million MT in July-August 2022

5 minutes ago
 CM directs crackdown on drug trafficking, amendmen ..

CM directs crackdown on drug trafficking, amendments in laws to increase punishm ..

5 minutes ago
 LWMC to ensure best cleanliness during T20 matches ..

LWMC to ensure best cleanliness during T20 matches

5 minutes ago
 Rain-thunderstorm likely at isolated places:PMD

Rain-thunderstorm likely at isolated places:PMD

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.