Toyota Closes Plant in St.Petersburg Over Shortage of Car Components - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Toyota has failed to arrange auto parts supplies to Russia forcing it to shutter its plant in the southern St. Petersburg suburb of Shushary, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Friday, citing sources.

The Japanese automaker's assembly line has been idle since the beginning of March.

The plant will now be suspended and, perhaps, sold in the future, and will not resume production for Toyota, according to the report.

At the same time, the company will continue maintenance operations for cars that have already been sold, sources told Kommersant.

In March, Toyota announced the suspension of car production in Russia and vehicle imports to the country in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

The Toyota plant in Saint Petersburg was built in 2007 and has been manufacturing such models as Camry and RAV4. Its production capacity is 100,000 cars per year.