Open Menu

Toyota Fully Resumes Domestic Output After Explosion At Supplier

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Toyota fully resumes domestic output after explosion at supplier

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday it has fully resumed output in Japan as the remaining production line at a plant in Gifu Prefecture is back in operation, ending a 10-day disruption caused by an explosion at one of its component suppliers.

The Japanese automaker has been gradually restarting operations as parts supply recovers following the accident that led to the halt of 13 production lines at eight plants at one point.

The explosion occurred on Oct. 16 at Chuo Spring Co.'s factory in Aichi prefecture, where vehicle suspension coils are made for a number of Japanese carmakers.

Toyota halted production at some of its 14 assembly factories across Japan immediately after the explosion. The affected lines included those assembling its popular Land Cruiser and RAV4 sport utility vehicles.

Related Topics

Assembly Accident Vehicles Vehicle Gifu Japan Toyota

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

3 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

6 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

7 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

7 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

8 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

9 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

10 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

11 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

11 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

11 hours ago

More Stories From World