UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Toyota Invests $36Mln To Develop New Battery Materials Needed For Carbon-Neutral Future

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:50 AM

Toyota Invests $36Mln to Develop New Battery Materials Needed for Carbon-Neutral Future

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Research for new materials needed to make batteries for electric vehicles more efficient will benefit from a four-year, $36 million investment announced by Toyota's Research Institute on Tuesday.

"Toyota Research Institute (TRI) announced today that it is committing another $36 million to its Accelerated Materials Design and Discovery (AMDD) collaborative university research program over the next four years," a Toyota press release said.

Key research topics for the program include accelerating the testing of battery lifetime, developing methods for the AI-driven discovery of new fuel cell materials, creating a novel robotic platform for rapid design of new polymer formulations for batteries, and launching autonomous systems that can discover materials in simulation with no human intervention, the statement added.

The $36 million comes in addition to $35 million invested in the project beginning in 2017, the release said.

The investment over the next four years is earmarked for 11 US universities and laboratories, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Stanford University, the release added.

A switch from gasoline to electric-powered vehicles is considered a key to creating a carbon-neutral economy by mid-century, analysts say.

Related Topics

Technology Vehicles Berkeley Lawrence 2017 From Toyota Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Police break Guinness World Record with long ..

1 hour ago

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

2 hours ago

Sindh High Court allows vegetable,fruit traders to ..

23 minutes ago

India offers reward for Olympic medalist wanted in ..

23 minutes ago

No New Oil, Gas Fields Required in IAE's Roadmap f ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.