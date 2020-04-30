UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Toyota Postpones Reopening Of N. America Production Until May 11 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

Toyota Postpones Reopening of N. America Production Until May 11 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Toyota announced in a news release on Wednesday that it is delaying the reopening of its automobile production operations across all of North America for additional week until May 11.

"Based on an extensive review with our supplier and logistics network, Toyota will postpone its ramp up of its North American manufacturing operations from the week of May 4 to the week of May 11," the release said.

Toyota explained that it still intends to gradually resume its manufacturing operations in compliance with Federal health and safety guidelines, and local and state ordinances.

"The health and safety of our employees and stakeholders remain a top priority," the release said.

Toyota has implemented new protocols at all of its North American manufacturing plants to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the release added.

Related Topics

May All From Toyota Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE bent on bringing significant qualitative impro ..

18 minutes ago

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

1 hour ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

3 hours ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

3 hours ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

3 hours ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.