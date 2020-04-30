Toyota Postpones Reopening of N. America Production Until May 11 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Toyota announced in a news release on Wednesday that it is delaying the reopening of its automobile production operations across all of North America for additional week until May 11.

"Based on an extensive review with our supplier and logistics network, Toyota will postpone its ramp up of its North American manufacturing operations from the week of May 4 to the week of May 11," the release said.

Toyota explained that it still intends to gradually resume its manufacturing operations in compliance with Federal health and safety guidelines, and local and state ordinances.

"The health and safety of our employees and stakeholders remain a top priority," the release said.

Toyota has implemented new protocols at all of its North American manufacturing plants to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the release added.