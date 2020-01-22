UrduPoint.com
Toyota Recalls 2.9Mln Vehicles In US Over Airbag Safety Concerns - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) Toyota said in a press release that it is recalling some 2.9 million vehicles in the United States over concerns about possible faulty airbag sensors.

"Toyota is conducting a safety recall involving certain 2011-2019 Model Year Corolla, 2011-2013 Model Year Matrix, 2012-2018 Model Year Avalon, and 2013-2018 Model Year Avalon Hybrid vehicles in the United States," the release said on Tuesday. "Approximately 2.9 million vehicles are involved in this recall.

The vehicles being recalled may be equipped with an electronic control unit (ECU) made by a certain supplier that is designed to receive signals from crash sensors and deploy airbags and seat belt pretensioners, the release said.

The ECU device made by the certain supplier not named in the release may not have adequate protection against certain electrical noise than can occur in certain car crashes, the release said. This error could lead to the non-deployment of airbags in a crash, the release added.

