Toyota Recalls Over 230,000 Cars in Japan Due to Starter Malfunction

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Japanese car manufacturer Toyota is recalling over 230,000 vehicles sold in Japan due to insufficient starter output, the company said on Thursday.

"When assembling the starter, incorrect instructions were given for fixing the retaining screws, which can lead to looseness and displacement of components, and, as a result, a voltage drop when it is applied to the engine.

If you continue to use it as it is, the engine will not start, and if you perform this operation repeatedly, the starter may overheat, which in the worst case may lead to fire," the company's press release said.

In particular, the recall will affect Sienta, Porte, Spade, Corolla Axio and Corolla Fielder models manufactured between February 2015 and August 2017.