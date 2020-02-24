Toyota Reopens Fourth Factory in China Amid Coronavirus Tail-Off - Reports

Japanese carmaker Toyota has resumed production in a fourth Chinese city after a lengthy shutter due to the coronavirus outbreak, media reported Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Japanese carmaker Toyota has resumed production in a fourth Chinese city after a lengthy shutter due to the coronavirus outbreak, media reported Monday.

The Chengdu plant's return to operation comes after Toyota reopened its facilities in Guangzhou, Changchun and Tianjin last week, according to the Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

The restart came as sufficient workers could be bused in and supply chains for components were restored, NHK reported.

Output is so far running at reduced capacity with no telling of when Toyota's Chinese plants will return to normal, the broadcaster reported.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization - had brought China to a near-complete halt as authorities took drastic measures to stem the spread. Since its first detection in Wuhan, capital of the Hubei Province, COVID-19 has infected over 77,000 and killed more than 2,600 people, most of them in Hubei.