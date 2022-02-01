UrduPoint.com

Toyota Settles Lawsuit By Suicide-Bereaved Family Out Of Court - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Japanese car manufacturer Toyota has made out-of-court settlement of a lawsuit filed by the aggrieved family of an employee who committed suicide in 2010, Japanese newspaper The Mainichi reported on Tuesday, citing plaintiffs' lawyers

The wife and daughter of the employee filed the case against Toyota after the man killed himself in 2010. The plaintiffs claimed that the employee committed suicide due to depression caused by excessive workload and harassment by a superior and demanded a payment of 123 million Yen ($1.07 million) in damages.

In October 2021, the Nagoya High Court ruled that the man's suicide was an industrial accident, which requires compensation.

In the same month, Toyota President Akio Toyoda approached the family about a settlement and apologized for the incident. He promised to establish a special team to look into the case, according to the newspaper.

Prior to the settlement on January 27, the family has withdrawn the case from the Nagoya District Court, as Toyota has acknowledged that excessive workload and abuse by a superior resulted in the employee's suicide. The car-maker agreed to pay a non-disclosed amount in damages, The Mainichi reported.

In a written agreement, concluded between Toyota and the family, the company pledged to make the utmost to prevent similar incidents and will report to the family on these efforts for the next five years.

