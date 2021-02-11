UrduPoint.com
Toyota To Introduce 3 New Electric Vehicles In US This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Toyota, which electrified the global auto with the Prius hybrid electric car in the late 1990s, announced plans to add three new electric models to its product lineup this year.

"We continue to be leaders in electrification that began with our pioneering introduction of the Prius nearly 25 years ago," Toyota Motors of North America Executive Vice President of Sales Bob Carter said in a press release on Wednesday.

The lineup will expand with two new all electric, battery powered vehicles and one plug-in hybrid, Toyota said.

By 2025, Toyota's goal is to have 40 percent of new vehicle sales be electrified models, and by 2030 the company expects an increase to nearly 70 percent, according to the release.

The world's first mass-produced hybrid vehicle, the Toyota Prius, launched in Japan in 1997.

