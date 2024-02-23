Open Menu

Toyota To Keep 2 Group Plants Offline Until March 1

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Toyota to keep 2 group plants offline until March 1

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Toyota Motor Corp. plans to keep two group vehicle plants in central Japan offline until March 1, following fraudulent engine performance tests at affiliate Toyota Industries Corp., local media reported Friday.

The Japanese automaker suspended production lines at Toyota Auto Body Co.'s plant in the city of Inabe, Mie Prefecture, and Gifu Auto Body Co.'s head office plant in the city of Kakamigahara in Gifu Prefecture, Jiji Press said.

On Thursday, Japan's transport ministry ordered Toyota Industries to drastically improve its organization after on-site inspections by the ministry confirmed the company's fraudulent engine performance tests.

The ministry has begun procedures to revoke type approval for three engine models for industrial machinery, urging Toyota Industries to submit measures to prevent a recurrence within a month.

The ministry will decide on the revocation after holding a hearing session on Feb. 29 with Toyota Industries officials.

Related Topics

Hearing Company Vehicle Gifu Japan March Media Toyota

Recent Stories

Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Ma ..

Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts

1 hour ago
 Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

2 hours ago
 New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedul ..

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled

3 hours ago
 Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to ..

Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS

4 hours ago
 JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new ..

JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ

4 hours ago
 IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly el ..

IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt

4 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab ..

Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terroris ..

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family

17 hours ago
 Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Si ..

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend

17 hours ago
 Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islam ..

Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture

17 hours ago

More Stories From World