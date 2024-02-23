Toyota To Keep 2 Group Plants Offline Until March 1
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Toyota Motor Corp. plans to keep two group vehicle plants in central Japan offline until March 1, following fraudulent engine performance tests at affiliate Toyota Industries Corp., local media reported Friday.
The Japanese automaker suspended production lines at Toyota Auto Body Co.'s plant in the city of Inabe, Mie Prefecture, and Gifu Auto Body Co.'s head office plant in the city of Kakamigahara in Gifu Prefecture, Jiji Press said.
On Thursday, Japan's transport ministry ordered Toyota Industries to drastically improve its organization after on-site inspections by the ministry confirmed the company's fraudulent engine performance tests.
The ministry has begun procedures to revoke type approval for three engine models for industrial machinery, urging Toyota Industries to submit measures to prevent a recurrence within a month.
The ministry will decide on the revocation after holding a hearing session on Feb. 29 with Toyota Industries officials.
