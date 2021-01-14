UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Toyota To Pay $180Mln For Violating Clean Air Act - US Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

Toyota to Pay $180Mln for Violating Clean Air Act - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Toyota Motor Company has agreed to pay the maximum $180 million penalty to settle its decade-long dispute with the US government over noncompliance with Clean Air Act reporting requirements, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"The US Department of Justice and US Environment and Protection Agency (EPA) announced today that the United States has filed and simultaneously settled a civil lawsuit against Toyota Motor Corporation," the department said in a statement. "The $180 million penalty is the largest civil penalty for violation of EPA's emission-reporting requirements."

The lawsuit also included a settlement with Toyota Motor North America, Toyota Motor Sales USA and Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America for systematic, longstanding violations of Clean Air Act reporting requirements that require manufacturers to report potential defects and recalls necessary vehicle components, it explained.

"For a decade, Toyota systematically violated regulations that provide EPA with a critical compliance tool to ensure that vehicles on the road comply with Federal emissions standards," Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss said in the release.

The injunctive provisions require Toyota to follow compliance and reporting practices designed to ensure timely investigation of emission-related defects and timely reporting to the EPA, and it includes training, communication, and oversight requirements, the release explained.

Related Topics

USA Company Vehicles Road Vehicle New York United States Government Toyota Million

Recent Stories

Merkel Mulls 'Mega-Lockdown' as German Virus Death ..

14 minutes ago

EU remains important market for Pakistan's textile ..

16 minutes ago

27 more surfaced positive for COVID-19 in Balochis ..

18 minutes ago

Uganda holds election under internet blackout

18 minutes ago

MNA express grief over Haji Nawaz Khokhar demise

18 minutes ago

Toyota to pay $180 mln to settle US emissions viol ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.