Toyota to Pay $180Mln for Violating Clean Air Act - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Toyota Motor Company has agreed to pay the maximum $180 million penalty to settle its decade-long dispute with the US government over noncompliance with Clean Air Act reporting requirements, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"The US Department of Justice and US Environment and Protection Agency (EPA) announced today that the United States has filed and simultaneously settled a civil lawsuit against Toyota Motor Corporation," the department said in a statement. "The $180 million penalty is the largest civil penalty for violation of EPA's emission-reporting requirements."

The lawsuit also included a settlement with Toyota Motor North America, Toyota Motor Sales USA and Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America for systematic, longstanding violations of Clean Air Act reporting requirements that require manufacturers to report potential defects and recalls necessary vehicle components, it explained.

"For a decade, Toyota systematically violated regulations that provide EPA with a critical compliance tool to ensure that vehicles on the road comply with Federal emissions standards," Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss said in the release.

The injunctive provisions require Toyota to follow compliance and reporting practices designed to ensure timely investigation of emission-related defects and timely reporting to the EPA, and it includes training, communication, and oversight requirements, the release explained.