Toyota To Recall Over 130,000 Prius Hybrid Cars Due To Door Glitch
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Toyota Motor Corp. said it is recalling 135,305 units of its Prius hybrid car in Japan due to a risk of doors opening during driving.
Three cases of complaints related to the rear door handle glitch have been reported so far, while no accident has been confirmed, according to the automaker's recall filing with Japan's transport ministry on Thursday.
The models in question are those manufactured between November 2022 and April 2024, Toyota said, adding that it will halt production and stop taking orders from dealerships until it can resolve the issue.
The ministry said insufficient waterproofing meant electronic parts of the models' doors could short-circuit if exposed to water, which could prompt the doors to open while the vehicle was being driven.
