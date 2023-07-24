Open Menu

Traces Of Explosives On Ukrainian Ship Indicate Danger For Crimean Bridge - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Traces of Explosives on Ukrainian Ship Indicate Danger for Crimean Bridge - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Traces of explosives on a Ukrainian ship with grain indicate that there is a danger for the Crimean Bridge, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service said that it had detected explosives on a foreign cargo ship on Saturday that had been coming from Turkey to the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, adding that it had imposed inspection of all ships going through the Kerch Strait to prevent possible terrorist attacks.� In late May, the ship was in the Ukrainian port of Kiliya, but it completely changed its crew, which consisted of 12 Ukrainian citizens, while being in Turkey in July, the security service also stated, adding that the situation shows a possible use of a foreign ship to deliver explosive materials to Ukraine.

"Of course, ensuring the security of the Crimean Bridge requires the most careful measures, verification activities, which are carried out by our relevant body. Indeed, the discovered traces of explosives indicate that there is a danger. It requires being on a high alert constantly," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also mentioned that there are currently no plans to organize contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Although, I repeat once again, it cannot be ruled out," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Ukraine Russia Turkey Alert Vladimir Putin Kerch Tayyip Erdogan May July All From

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to D ..

Secretary-General Calls for Formulating Plans to Develop the OIC Humanitarian Ac ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed ..

8 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round Fa ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round FastCharge Revolution!

15 minutes ago
 SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in law ..

SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in lawyer's murder case

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection campaign on construction site ..

36 minutes ago
 Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title tr ..

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title triumph in Sri Lanka

59 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

2 hours ago
 Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & R ..

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative’ underway in ..

2 hours ago
 104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social ..

104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social Security Authority by June

3 hours ago
 Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's E ..

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy

3 hours ago
 Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: M ..

Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: Masood

4 hours ago
 US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued ef ..

US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued efforts for bringing peace in re ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World