Open Menu

Traces Of Neanderthal Habitation Discovered In Qamari Cave In Iran's Khorramabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Traces of Neanderthal habitation discovered in Qamari Cave in Iran's Khorramabad

Khorram Abad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Archaeologists have uncovered evidence of Neanderthal habitation dating back 40,000 to 80,000 years in Qamari Cave, located in Khorramabad in the southwestern province of Lorestan, an official announced.

Ata Hassanpour, the director-general of Lorestan’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department, said on Wednesday that the excavations, which began on February 12, have uncovered stone tools, remains of hunted animals such as ibex and deer, and evidence of fire use, strongly suggesting Neanderthal presence.

Additionally, painted and red pottery shards from the Chalcolithic period (over 5,500 years ago) were found, indicating continued use of the cave by herders, he explained, adding that artifacts from the Iron Age, Seleucid, and Parthian periods were also unearthed.

“A rock shelter has also been identified near the cave, containing evidence of habitation from the middle Paleolithic and Chalcolithic periods, which was likely used simultaneously with the cave by the inhabitants of Qamari,” Hassanpour added.

Qamari Cave is a key site for studying cultural and biological developments in western Iran. The cave was registered as a national heritage site in 2001.

Recent Stories

Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’ ..

Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair

29 seconds ago
 International Charity Organisation provides food p ..

International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..

15 minutes ago
 Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payme ..

Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system

15 minutes ago
 MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions ..

MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024

1 hour ago
 Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 h ..

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..

1 hour ago
 AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global ..

AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges

2 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, R ..

UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Gov ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World