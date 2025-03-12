Khorram Abad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Archaeologists have uncovered evidence of Neanderthal habitation dating back 40,000 to 80,000 years in Qamari Cave, located in Khorramabad in the southwestern province of Lorestan, an official announced.

Ata Hassanpour, the director-general of Lorestan’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department, said on Wednesday that the excavations, which began on February 12, have uncovered stone tools, remains of hunted animals such as ibex and deer, and evidence of fire use, strongly suggesting Neanderthal presence.

Additionally, painted and red pottery shards from the Chalcolithic period (over 5,500 years ago) were found, indicating continued use of the cave by herders, he explained, adding that artifacts from the Iron Age, Seleucid, and Parthian periods were also unearthed.

“A rock shelter has also been identified near the cave, containing evidence of habitation from the middle Paleolithic and Chalcolithic periods, which was likely used simultaneously with the cave by the inhabitants of Qamari,” Hassanpour added.

Qamari Cave is a key site for studying cultural and biological developments in western Iran. The cave was registered as a national heritage site in 2001.