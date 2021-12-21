Traces of Other Weapons Except for Buk Not Found in MH17 Case - Prosecutor

The MH17 investigation did not find any traces of other weapons that could have shot down the plane in 2014 except for a Buk missile, prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The MH17 investigation did not find any traces of other weapons that could have shot down the plane in 2014 except for a Buk missile, prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks said on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the prosecutor's office said that it insists that the plane was downed by the Buk missile from the Pervomayskoye settlement controlled by the Donbas militia.