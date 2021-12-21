UrduPoint.com

Traces Of Other Weapons Except For Buk Not Found In MH17 Case - Prosecutor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 03:44 PM

Traces of Other Weapons Except for Buk Not Found in MH17 Case - Prosecutor

The MH17 investigation did not find any traces of other weapons that could have shot down the plane in 2014 except for a Buk missile, prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The MH17 investigation did not find any traces of other weapons that could have shot down the plane in 2014 except for a Buk missile, prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks said on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the prosecutor's office said that it insists that the plane was downed by the Buk missile from the Pervomayskoye settlement controlled by the Donbas militia.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

foodpanda celebrates its riders by unveiling the v ..

Foodpanda celebrates its riders by unveiling the vibrant new ‘Rider Kit’

15 minutes ago
 NH&MP successfully registered more than one lac ne ..

NH&MP successfully registered more than one lac new M-Tags

1 minute ago
 Tourism expert optimistic for increase in winter d ..

Tourism expert optimistic for increase in winter domestic tourism

1 minute ago
 Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir to be discharged from hos ..

Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir to be discharged from hospital

1 minute ago
 UK Minister Steve Barclay Urges People to Have 'Ca ..

UK Minister Steve Barclay Urges People to Have 'Cautious' Christmas as COVID-19 ..

6 minutes ago
 Orban Expects to Meet With Putin in Early 2022 - R ..

Orban Expects to Meet With Putin in Early 2022 - Reports

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.