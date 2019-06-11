Tracking Device Removed From Journalist Golunov After Narcotics Charges Dropped

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) An electronic tracking device, which monitored journalist Ivan Golunov's compliance with regulations under house arrest, was removed on Tuesday after a criminal case against him had been dropped, the Federal Penitentiary Service (FPS) reported.

"The device was removed due to the cancellation of the preventive measure," the FPS said in a statement.

Golunov left the building of interior ministry's main investigative department after charges of his involvement in illicit drug trade have been dropped, according to a Sputnik correspondent reporting from the scene.

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev announced earlier in the day that the case against Golunov, who was detained on June 6 on alleged suspicion of involvement in illicit drug trade, had been dropped due to the lack of evidence of his participation in the crime. The minister added that the journalist had been released from house arrest.