UrduPoint.com

Tracy, Antonov Did Not Discuss Any Form Of Negotiated Settlement For Ukraine - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Tracy, Antonov Did Not Discuss Any Form of Negotiated Settlement for Ukraine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Newly appointed US Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy did not discuss any form of a negotiated settlement for Ukraine during her meeting with Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"(Tracy) didn't discuss any form of a negotiated settlement over Russia's brutal war with Ukraine. That's not for us to do. It is not for us to do in Washington. It is for our Ukrainian partners to do with, as appropriate, our support and we stand ready to support them if and when the time comes for meaningful dialogue and diplomacy," Price said during a press briefing.

The Russian embassy in Washington said on Monday that Antonov held a meeting with Tracy in his residence.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Price

Recent Stories

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for Februa ..

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for February 7-8 Over Pension Reform - R ..

1 hour ago
 Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

1 hour ago
 'Police School of Investigation' established to ca ..

'Police School of Investigation' established to capacitate AJK officers in holdi ..

1 hour ago
 UN human trafficking report attributes crises for ..

UN human trafficking report attributes crises for hindering victim identificatio ..

2 hours ago
 Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged seg ..

Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged segments: Pakistan Muslim League ..

2 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin Reaches $66Bln in 2022 Sales With ..

Lockheed Martin Reaches $66Bln in 2022 Sales With $5.7Bln in Earnings - Statemen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.