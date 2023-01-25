Tracy, Antonov Did Not Discuss Any Form of Negotiated Settlement for Ukraine - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Newly appointed US Ambassador to Moscow Lynne Tracy did not discuss any form of a negotiated settlement for Ukraine during her meeting with Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"(Tracy) didn't discuss any form of a negotiated settlement over Russia's brutal war with Ukraine. That's not for us to do. It is not for us to do in Washington. It is for our Ukrainian partners to do with, as appropriate, our support and we stand ready to support them if and when the time comes for meaningful dialogue and diplomacy," Price said during a press briefing.

The Russian embassy in Washington said on Monday that Antonov held a meeting with Tracy in his residence.