Trade Agreement Between UK, Japan Postponed To September - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) A post-Brexit agreement on foreign trade between Japan and the United Kingdom, which was set to be reached by the end of August, has been postponed to September, Japan's Kyodo new agency reported on Friday.

According to the news outlet, the decision was made due to difficulties over agreeing on duties on cheese and agricultural products in the UK.

Earlier in the month, the sides held talks in the UK on a post-Brexit trade deal between London and Tokyo, during which officials agreed on half of its provisions.

The remaining issues were set to be settled until the end of August, paving a way for reaching a framework agreement.

After leaving the European Union on January 31, the UK has embarked on trade negotiations with the United States, Japan, Australia and the European Union, in an attempt to compensate for its departure from the alliance.

Any deal coming from those negotiations will have to wait for the conclusion of the transition period agreed between London and Brussels as part of the Withdrawal Agreement, which is due to expire on December 31.

