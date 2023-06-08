Trade Among EEU States Up 14% in 2022 Despite Western Sanctions - Russian Prime Minister

UrduPoint.com

The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) has managed to avoid a deep recession amid unprecedented sanctions against Russia and Belarus, with mutual trade growing by 14% in 2023 compared to the same period two years ago, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday

"Even amid the complicated international situation and Western sanctions against Russia and Belarus, we have managed to keep the (Eurasian Economic) Union's GDP from a deep recession. Last year it fell by about 1.5%, despite more negative predictions by a number of foreign experts. Meanwhile, mutual trade has significantly increased, growing by 14% compared to 2021 and reaching almost 6 trillion rubles ($73 trillion)," he said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in the Russian city of Sochi.

On Thursday, the Council of the Heads of State of the Commonwealth of the Independent Nations (CIS) and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held a meeting to discuss the economic partnership within the organization and humanitarian cooperation.

The meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is focused on the development of the EEU's internal market as well as major infrastructure projects being implemented by the member states.

