Trade Between Belarus, Russia Grew More Than Fourfold Since 1996 - Lukashenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Bilateral trade in the Union State of Russia and Belarus has grown by more than 4 times since 1996, becoming the most robust trade boost on the territories of former Soviet States, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"Over the past twenty-seven years (since founding of the Union State) the trade has grown more than 4.5 times, Lukashenko said during the Union's Supreme State Council meeting.

Lukashenko stressed the role of the two countries' industrial cooperation: more than 8.000 companies of Belarus and Russia have established cooperative relations. Over the years of building the State Union, over 60 scientific and technical programs have been implemented in different areas such as space exploration, information technologies, agriculture and many others.

"Many developments are being successfully implemented in production, whereby import substitution programs are implemented," Lukashenko stated.

On Wednesday, Lukashenko arrived in Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a wide range of issues. Today, both presidents attended the meeting of the State Union' Supreme Council.

The Union State of Russia and Belarus is a supranational organization created by former Soviet republics Russia and Belarus in 1997 in order to deepen the countries' cooperation in economy and defense.