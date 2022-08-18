UrduPoint.com

Trade Between China, Ukraine Down By 46.6% In 2022 - Chinese Customs

Published August 18, 2022

Trade Between China, Ukraine Down by 46.6% in 2022 - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The trade between China and Ukraine in the first seven months of this year fell by 46.6% compared to the same period last year, reaching $5.79 billion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.

In 2022, China exported goods to Ukraine worth $2.35 billion, which is 49.

9% less than in the same period last year, the agency said, adding that Ukraine supplied goods to China worth $3.43 billion, a decrease in annual terms by 44.2%.

In June, the trade between the two countries amounted to $226.61 million. According to the report, China's exports to Ukraine were $184.26 million, while Ukraine's exports were $42.34 million.

At the end of 2021, the trade between Ukraine and China reached $19.29 billion.

