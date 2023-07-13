Trade Between China, US Decreases by 14.5% in 1st Half of 2023 - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Trade between China and the United States decreased by 14.5% reaching $327.264 billion in the first half of 2023, the Chinese General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.

China's exports to the US in the first half of the year decreased by 17.9% year-on-year to $239.

35 billion, while US imports to China reached $87.913 billion, showing a decrease of 3.7% compared to the same period in 2022, the agency said.

However, the US remained in the top three trading partners of China along with ASEAN and the European Union.

At the end of 2022, the trade between China and the US increased by 0.6% and reached $759.427 billion.