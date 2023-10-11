XI'AN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Trade between northwest China's Shaanxi Province with Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partners quadrupled over the past decade, said local authorities on Tuesday.

Over the past ten years, the trade volume between Shaanxi and BRI countries has registered an average annual growth rate of 18.4 percent. The province's imports and exports with BRI countries hit a record high of about 112.89 billion Yuan (about 15.73 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, up 41 percent year on year, according to the information office of the provincial government.

From 2013 to 2022, Shaanxi's outbound direct investment to BRI partners amounted to 1.

24 billion U.S. Dollars, and its business turnover of the completed contracted projects in BRI countries reached 13.57 billion U.S. dollars.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the launch of the China-Europe freight train (Xi'an) service. By far, the service has recorded over 20,000 trips covering 45 countries and regions in Eurasia and served over 16,500 enterprises.

In 2022 alone, the province handled 198 trains dedicated to the cross-border e-commerce business under the China-Europe freight train (Xi'an) service, a year-on-year increase of 60.9 percent, said the office.