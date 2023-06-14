UrduPoint.com

Trade Between Russia, Brazil Falls By 20% In Q1 2023 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 09:25 PM

Trade Between Russia, Brazil Falls by 20% in Q1 2023 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Trade between Russia and Brazil decreased by 20% in the first quarter of 2023, but the countries could improve the situation by establishing an independent financial infrastructure and alternative transport and logistics chains, Aleksander Shchetinin, the director of the Latin America Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Trade between Russia and Brazil decreased by 20% in the first quarter of 2023, but the countries could improve the situation by establishing an independent financial infrastructure and alternative transport and logistics chains, Aleksander Shchetinin, the director of the Latin America Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday.

"A complicated situation in the global economy caused primarily by illegal unilateral coercive measures imposed by the collective West against Russia could not but affect trade (between Russia and Brazil), which decreased by almost 20% in the first quarter of this year," Shchetinin said during the discussion on Russian-Brazilian relations at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The two countries have to focus on alternative transport and logistics chains to ensure secure supplies of goods as well as on the establishment of an independent bilateral financial infrastructure to minimize the impact of external factors on trade, the diplomat added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

