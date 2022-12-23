UrduPoint.com

Trade Between Russia, China May Reach $220Bln Soon - Chamber Of Commerce

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Trade between Russia and China received a boost this year that is expected to take it to an annual $220 billion soon, the deputy head of Russia's Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Friday.

"Our investment projects are totaling about a hundred. They give us hope that trade between Russia and China may reach some $220 billion soon," Vladimir Padalka said during a conference co-hosted by the Society of Russian-Chinese Friendship and the Russian-Chinese business Council.

Padalka told the conference in Moscow that Russia was concerned about a rise in illegal trafficking of knockoff goods to the regions on the border with China.

"We will bring this up with the customs and other agencies so that we can prevent trade in counterfeit products and other gray schemes that allow goods to be trafficked either way," he said.

The Russian customs agency forecasts that trade between Russia and China will rise to $170 billion by the end of 2022. Trade was up by more than a quarter between January and November.

