Trade Between Russia, EU Dropped By 21.3% In 2020 - Russian Customs Service

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 10:22 PM

Trade Between Russia, EU Dropped by 21.3% in 2020 - Russian Customs Service

The trade volume between Russia and the European Union for 2020 is lower by 21.3 percent compared to 2019, totaling $218.8 billion, according to the data of the Russian Federal Customs Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The trade volume between Russia and the European Union for 2020 is lower by 21.3 percent compared to 2019, totaling $218.8 billion, according to the data of the Russian Federal Customs Service.

The data indicate that exports from Russia to the EU have dropped by 27.9 percent, ending up at $136.67 billion, while the imports from the EU to Russia have declined by 7.4 percent, to $82.13 billion.

Meanwhile, the EU's share in Russia's foreign trade per annum has decreased to 38.5 percent from the last previous year's 41.6 percent.

More Stories From World

