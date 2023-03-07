Trade Between Russia, EU Increased by 2.3% in 2022 - Acting Russian Envoy to EU

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Trade between Russia and the European Union increased by 2.3% in 2022 and reached 258.7 billion Euros ($276 billion), Kirill Logvinov, the acting head of the Russian mission to the EU, told Sputnik.

"In 2022, it (trade) increased by 2.3% in comparison to 2021 and reached 258.7 billion euros, which helped us to stay the fifth of the EU's most important trade partners," the diplomat said, commenting on the impact of sanctions on the trade between Russia and the EU.