Trade Between Russia, India In National Currencies To Intensify - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that he expects Russia and India to progressively expand the use of rubles and rupees in trade and financial affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that he expects Russia and India to progressively expand the use of rubles and rupees in trade and financial affairs.

"As regards using ruble and rupee in our financial-trade dealings, I would recall that many years ago we started moving in our relations with India, with China and with many other countries from using Dollars and Euros to more and more use of national currencies," Lavrov said at a press conference after the meeting with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, adding that "under these circumstances this trend, I believe, will be intensified, which is natural and obvious.

"

India can count on importing any good it needs from Russia, Lavrov said.

"I have no doubt that a way out (will be found) to bypass the artificial impediments, which illegal unilateral sanctions by the US create. This relates also to the area of military-technical cooperation," the minister added.

Lavrov arrived in India on Thursday. In addition to the talks with Jaishankar, Lavrov is expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

