Trade Between Russia, India to Break Record Exceeding $30Bln in 2022 - Customs Service

The deputy head of the Federal Customs Service of Russia, Vladimir Ivin, said on Thursday that the country's trade with India would exceed $30 billion and set a new record in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The deputy head of the Federal Customs Service of Russia, Vladimir Ivin, said on Thursday that the country's trade with India would exceed $30 billion and set a new record in 2022.

"This year, we (Russia and India) will indeed, most likely, exceed $30 billion in our mutual trade, which will be not only a significant increase, but also an absolute record," he said addressing the 13th Russia-India business Dialogue forum at the press-center of the international media group Rossiya Segodnya.

Ivin also pointed at an existing disproportion between exports and imports. He noted due to the fact that the lion's share of bilateral trade is Russian exports of energy resources, fertilizers and other goods, Russian actors had been accumulating rupees in India.

"We analyze this situation and try to prepare for it in advance, realizing that rupees won't be accumulating indefinitely. Businesses, in order to find how to spend them, will begin to purchase more and more goods from India, which will go to the Russian market," Ivin said.

According to the official, 3,951 Russian entities are trading with India now, with half of them being low-risk actors, which lets them enjoy simplified procedures. In order to avoid difficulties, the customs service is constantly in touch with Indian businesses, Ivin added.

In 2021, Russia-India trade grew by almost 50% and surpassed $13.5 billion, according to the Russian government.

