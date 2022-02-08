UrduPoint.com

Trade Between Russia, Latvia Returns To Pre-Pandemic Levels - Latvian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 09:21 PM

The bilateral trade between Russia and Latvia has recovered to the pre-pandemic level of 3 billion euros ($3.42 billion), Latvian Ambassador in Moscow Maris Riekstins told Sputnik on Tuesday

"Concerning the trade, we see that the bilateral trade in goods in services in 2021 has gone up despite all restrictive measures around the world. We basically returned to the volumes in monetary terms, which were before the pandemic. It is about 3 billion euros, which is a substantial volume," the ambassador said.

Riekstins noted that before the pandemic exports and imports roughly equaled in the Latvian-Russian trade; however, due to the increase in energy prices Russian imports in Latvia outweighed exports in 2021.

Trucking between countries during the pandemic was stable and continues to grow, while the air transportation has suffered losses and has yet to recover to the pre-pandemic level, the ambassador said. Riekstins expressed his confidence that "as soon as we overcome the pandemic, we will return to the rate of growth, which we had before 2019-2020."

