Trade Between Russia, OIC Countries Surges Almost 27% in 3 Years - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Russia's trade with the states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has increased by 26.6% over the past three years, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said Thursday.

"The basis for a qualitative growth has already been established: over the past three years, trade turnover between Russia and the states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has increased by 26.6%," Khusnullin said in a statement.

The deputy prime minister also noted that Moscow continued to accelerate its dialogue with Muslim countries, strengthening Russia's political and economic relations with them.

"We see support from Muslim states, their deep understanding of our position and openness to constructive interaction," Khusnullin added.

Earlier in the day, Khusnullin held the first meeting of the organizing committee for preparing and holding the upcoming Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum.

Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum, the main platform for economic cooperation between Russia and the Islamic world, will take place from May 18-20 in the city of Kazan.

The first forum of this format was held in 2009 and was aimed at strengthening trade, economic, scientific, technical, social and cultural ties between Russia and the OIC member countries. KazanForum2022 brought together over 6,300 delegates from 64 countries and 59 regions of Russia.�