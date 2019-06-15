Trade disputes should be resolved through consultations and multilateral rules instead of unilateral approaches and protectionism, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Trade disputes should be resolved through consultations and multilateral rules instead of unilateral approaches and protectionism, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday.

"It is necessary to settle the issues in trade relations properly in the spirit of mutual respect through equal dialogue and consultations on the basis of the principles of international relations and multilateral trade rules instead of protectionism pretexts and unilateral approaches," Xi said during the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit.

He also stressed Beijing's intention to settle territorial disputes peacefully and to remove tensions in hot spots through dialogue.

CICA is an international forum, established at the initiative of Kazakhstan in 1992 with the aim to create conditions for promoting dialogue, decision-making and implementation of measures in the field of security in Asia.

As of today, 27 states of Asia are CICA members. A total of eight countries and five international organizations have an observer status. Since 2014, the headquarters of CICA is located in Astana. Tajikistan chairs the forum in 2019-2020.

The United States and China have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of US President Donald Trump's decision last June to impose the 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit. Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of duties.