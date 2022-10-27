UrduPoint.com

Trade In National Currencies To Dominate In Future - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 08:48 PM

The transition to payments in national currencies in global trade will accelerate, and such transactions will be dominant in the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

"The transition to settlements in national currencies will actively gain momentum. It is inevitable.

This, of course, depends on the state of the issuers of these currencies, as well as on the state of their economies, but the (settlements in national currencies) will grow. And such transactions will certainly gradually become dominant," Putin said during his speech at the Valdai Club.

According to the president, this is the logic of the sovereign economic and financial policy of the multipolar world.

