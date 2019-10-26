UrduPoint.com
Trade Losses During Chile Unrest Estimated At Over $1.4Bln - Santiago Commerce Chamber

Sat 26th October 2019

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) The Santiago Chamber of Commerce, a national business association, said in a statement that it estimated damages inflicted on Chile's trade since the beginning of anti-government protests in the country at more than $1.4 billion.

"Losses of the trade sector have exceeded $1.4 billion ... Losses from looting and vandalism over the past days are preliminarily estimated at $900 million," the statement read.

It added that more than 25,000 buildings had been damaged during the unrest.

Dozens of shopping sites have been looted or burned across Santiago since the beginning of the turmoil in early October.

A manager of one of the malls told Sputnik that several hundred people were looting it for several hours on Sunday, carrying goods away in cars.

The protests were initially caused by a sharp surge in public transport fares but subsequently grew into more large-scale demonstrations against the lack of access to free education and healthcare, low salaries and increasing tariffs.

The rallies were peaceful for some time but subsequently turned violent.

Notably, on Friday, more than a million people gather in Santiago for a peaceful demonstration.

