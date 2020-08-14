Trade Minister Manturov Earned Most Among Russian Government Members in 2019

Industry and Trade Denis Manturov topped the last year's list of biggest earners of the Russian government with 586 million rubles (over $9.05 million at average exchange rate of 64.49 rubles per US dollar), according to the income statement published on the government website

Manturov's income increased by 32 percent year-on-year from 443 million rubles in 2018.

According to the statement, the minister got rid of some of his cars, namely Moskvich 412, VAZ 2103 and GAZ-21, leaving Land Rover Range Rover, Lada Vesta and Moskvich 408. The list of real estate objects in the possession and use of the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and his wife has not changed.

The income of Manturov's wife for the reporting period increased by 30 percent to 9.135 million rubles.

The government's newcomer, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, was the second-biggest earner with 432.3 million rubles in 2019. Prior to his appointment, Chernyshenko served as CEO and chairman of the board of Gazprom-Media Holding.

Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev was also among the wealthiest ministers at the end of 2019, but has seen his income falling to 180 million rubles in 2019 from 538 million rubles in 2018, when he topped the list.