Trade Potential For Russian, Chinese Small, Mid-Sized Firms Huge - Russian Envoy To China

Sat 15th June 2019 | 07:07 PM

The potential for cooperation between Russian and Chinese medium-sized and small businesses is huge, but so far their contribution to trade between the two countries is small and should be stimulated, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said

"The contributions that small and medium-sized businesses make in bilateral trade [between Russia and China] remain relatively small, whereas the potential for such cooperation can be truly great, even unlimited," Denisov said at the Russian-Chinese Expo 2019 in China's northern city of Harbin.

Denisov emphasized that China was a country where small and medium-sized businesses comprise 60 percent of the economy and, apart from the energy sector, medium-sized businesses were the most active and presented the best opportunities for investments, especially for joint projects with Russia.

Denisov added that Moscow and Beijing had recently discussed regional cooperation between the two counties during Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting in Moscow. Cooperation between small and medium-sized businesses would continue to be supported and stimulated, the ambassador said.

The Russian-Chinese Expo 2019 started on Saturday and will last through Wednesday. This year, the expo is titled "Chinese-Russian Regional Cooperation: Opportunities, Potential, Future." The organizers of the event are China's Ministry of Commerce, the government of China's easternmost Heilongjiang province, Russia's Ministry of Economic Development and Ministry of Industry and Trade.

