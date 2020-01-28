UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trade Talks Between UK, EU To Begin On March 3 - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 09:00 PM

Trade Talks Between UK, EU to Begin on March 3 - Reports

The United Kingdom is set to launch negotiations with the European Union on their trade relations after Brexit, the Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The United Kingdom is set to launch negotiations with the European Union on their trade relations after Brexit, the Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Nearly four years after the original referendum, the UK is set to exit the EU this Friday. The sides will still have a transition period to negotiate trade, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledging to reach a deal within an 11-month period.

According to the newspaper, the key obstacle in the talks will be access to fishing waters as well as Brussels demanding guarantees that London will keep a "level playing field" when it comes to trade.

The Guardian also cites a leaked internal document saying that without a deal by this year's December, the country will face a "cliff edge."

Following a decisive victory by Johnson-led Conservative in the December 12 snap general election, there are no internal obstacles to implementing his version of the Brexit deal with the EU.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister European Union Brussels London United Kingdom Brexit December Election 2018

Recent Stories

IGP Sindh’s transfer postponed

2 minutes ago

Cabinet warns action against Nawaz Sharif Zardari ..

6 minutes ago

PM warns action against those responsible for flou ..

15 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Kazakh President

19 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Kazakh President

19 minutes ago

WHO not recommends evacuation of foreigners from C ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.