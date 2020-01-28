Trade Talks Between UK, EU to Begin on March 3 - Reports

The United Kingdom is set to launch negotiations with the European Union on their trade relations after Brexit, the Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The United Kingdom is set to launch negotiations with the European Union on their trade relations after Brexit, the Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Nearly four years after the original referendum, the UK is set to exit the EU this Friday. The sides will still have a transition period to negotiate trade, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledging to reach a deal within an 11-month period.

According to the newspaper, the key obstacle in the talks will be access to fishing waters as well as Brussels demanding guarantees that London will keep a "level playing field" when it comes to trade.

The Guardian also cites a leaked internal document saying that without a deal by this year's December, the country will face a "cliff edge."

Following a decisive victory by Johnson-led Conservative in the December 12 snap general election, there are no internal obstacles to implementing his version of the Brexit deal with the EU.