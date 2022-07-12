Trade Tensions Not Good for China or US, But Will Likely Worsen - Veteran US Investor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China are not good for either country but will likely get worse, veteran US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.

"I don't like saying America and China have problems," Rogers said. "For 40 years, America made a lot of money in China, and China made a lot of money on America, and both countries got better and better. So I don't like seeing things like this happen. It's not good for China, it's not good for America."

Rogers warned, however, that trade tensions between the US and China are not likely to fade away, as leaders in both countries seek to blame scapegoats for any economic woes.

"But when countries have problems, politicians blame foreigners, they always blame the problems on the foreigners.

So I'm afraid the problems are not going to get better, they're going to get worse, because politicians will blame foreigners," he said. "The Americans will blame the Chinese, and the Chinese will blame the Americans. And so things will get worse."

Trade ties between the US and China deteriorated under former President Donald Trump, who imposed punitive tariffs on around $370 billion worth of Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to respond with reciprocal measures.

President Joe Biden has said his administration has not yet made a decision about whether to cut some of the tariffs. The Biden administration is reportedly considering lifting tariffs on $10 billion worth of Chinese goods in an effort to address rising inflation.