Trade Turnover Between Kyrgyzstan, China Reaches $5.5 Bln
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 12:00 PM
Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The volume of trade between Kyrgyzstan and China has reached 5.5 billion US Dollars, Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Jogorku Kenesh Ulan Primov at a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Liu Jiangping.
The meeting was devoted to the development of bilateral cooperation. The parties focused on strengthening trade and economic ties.
Ulan Primov emphasized that the dynamics of growth in trade turnover is a clear confirmation of the high level of Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation. According to him, the country attaches great importance not only to political and inter-parliamentary interaction, but also to the economic component of the partnership with China.
Ambassador Liu Jiangping, in turn, noted that during the state visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic to China, 24 documents were signed covering various areas of cooperation, including trade, investment and infrastructure.
She emphasized that these agreements open up new prospects for deepening economic ties and strengthening mutually beneficial partnership. The parties expressed confidence that, thanks to political dialogue, parliamentary interaction and expanding economic exchange, Kyrgyz-Chinese relations will continue to develop steadily and mutually beneficially.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC
Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points
Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..
Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan
Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held
World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief
More Stories From World
-
Kyrgyzstan shows record economic growth in Q1 20252 minutes ago
-
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan, China reaches $5.5 bln2 minutes ago
-
US unveils new port fees for Chinese-linked ships12 minutes ago
-
Brazilian goal poacher Ribeiro makes his mark in South Africa12 minutes ago
-
US ambassador to Japan 'extremely optimistic' about trade deal12 minutes ago
-
US Supreme Court to hear Trump birthright citizenship case next month12 minutes ago
-
China's manufacturing backbone feels Trump trade war pinch12 minutes ago
-
Iberian coaches Cardoso, Riveiro eye top South African prize22 minutes ago
-
From field of dreams to Olympic glory: Jamaica's sprinting conveyor belt22 minutes ago
-
Man Utd buy time to make miserable season 'special', says Amorim22 minutes ago
-
US ambassador to Japan 'extremely optimistic' about trade deal1 hour ago
-
Napoli disturbing buoyant Inter's peace in Serie A Easter bonanza2 hours ago