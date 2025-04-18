Open Menu

Trade Turnover Between Kyrgyzstan, China Reaches $5.5 Bln

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan, China reaches $5.5 bln

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The volume of trade between Kyrgyzstan and China has reached 5.5 billion US Dollars, Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Jogorku Kenesh Ulan Primov at a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Liu Jiangping.

The meeting was devoted to the development of bilateral cooperation. The parties focused on strengthening trade and economic ties.

Ulan Primov emphasized that the dynamics of growth in trade turnover is a clear confirmation of the high level of Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation. According to him, the country attaches great importance not only to political and inter-parliamentary interaction, but also to the economic component of the partnership with China.

Ambassador Liu Jiangping, in turn, noted that during the state visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic to China, 24 documents were signed covering various areas of cooperation, including trade, investment and infrastructure.

She emphasized that these agreements open up new prospects for deepening economic ties and strengthening mutually beneficial partnership. The parties expressed confidence that, thanks to political dialogue, parliamentary interaction and expanding economic exchange, Kyrgyz-Chinese relations will continue to develop steadily and mutually beneficially.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

10 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

11 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

12 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece

12 hours ago
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land ..

KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC

12 hours ago
 Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

13 hours ago
 Formation of National Minorities Commission in fin ..

Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..

12 hours ago
 Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation agai ..

Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan

12 hours ago
 Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho ..

Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held

12 hours ago
 World economy likely to avoid recession despite ta ..

World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief

12 hours ago

More Stories From World