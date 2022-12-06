Trade Turnover Between Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Reaches $1Bln - Press Service

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Sadyr Japarov, noted the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation, with the trade turnover between the two countries reaching $1 billion in 2022, the press service of the Uzbek president said Tuesday.

"The indicators of mutual trade continue to grow. Since the beginning of the year, the trade volume has reached $1 billion for the first time. The recent signing and ratification of important bilateral documents ” the treaty on certain sections of the state border and an agreement on the joint management of water resources of the Andijan (Kempir-Abad) reservoir ” will contribute to deepening practical interaction, sustainable development of both the two states and the entire region," the press office said in a statement.

The two leaders said that active preparations were underway for further major regional projects, including the construction of the Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway and the Kambarata hydroelectric power station.

Mirziyoyev also congratulated Japarov on his 54th birthday, wishing him good health, prosperity and great success.