UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trade Uncertainty Remains 'Elevated' Despite Trump Deal With China - Federal Reserve

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:08 PM

Trade Uncertainty Remains 'Elevated' Despite Trump Deal with China - Federal Reserve

Uncertainties over US-China trade remain high as the Trump administration's interim deal with Beijing did not remove many existing tariffs between the two countries, the Federal Reserve said in its latest monthly meeting minutes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Uncertainties over US-China trade remain high as the Trump administration's interim deal with Beijing did not remove many existing tariffs between the two countries, the Federal Reserve said in its latest monthly meeting minutes.

"The effect of the recent trade agreement with China would be relatively limited, as trade uncertainty would likely remain elevated, with the possibility remaining of the emergence of new tensions as well as the re-escalation of existing tensions," the minutes of the central bank's January 28-29 meeting said on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve said its policy-making committee, known as the FOMC, noted at the meeting that the so-called Phase One US-China deal signed on January 15 would "leave a large portion of tariffs in place."

"Many firms had already been making production and supply chain adjustments in response to trade tensions," the minutes added.

While a number of downside risks remained prominent, the FOMC members generally saw the distribution of risks to the economic outlook "as somewhat more favorable" than during their previous meeting on December 11.

It said business sentiment appears to have been buoyed by the US-China deal and the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement that President Donald Trump signed into law this month.

The risk of a "hard Brexit" has also receded while statistical models designed to estimate the probability of recession suggested that the likelihood of a slowdown occurring over the next year had fallen notably.

"Still, participants generally expected trade-related uncertainty to remain somewhat elevated, and they were mindful of the possibility that the tentative signs of stabilization in global growth could fade," the minutes said. "Geopolitical risks, especially in connection with the Middle East, remained."

It added that the threat of the coronavirus, in addition to the human toll brought by the pandemic, had emerged as a new risk to the global outlook, which "warranted close watching."

Related Topics

Business China Trump Bank Beijing Middle East Brexit January December Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese hospitals discharge 16,155 recovered patie ..

4 minutes ago

Matric/FA admission, Feb 21 last day: Allama Iqbal ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey to provide visa exemption to 6 Schengen sta ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey, Kenya set to ink new cooperation agreement ..

4 minutes ago

Rs 56000 fine imposed on 14 cattle pen owners

6 minutes ago

Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United brace up today ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.