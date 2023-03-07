Trade Union Says 700,000 Protesters Join Strike Against Pension Reform in Paris - Reports

UrduPoint.com

The leading French trade union, the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), said that 700,000 people took part in a nationwide strike against pension reform in Paris on Tuesday, French media reported

The CGT added that the number of protesters had increased significantly compared to the strike held on February 16, when 33,000 people took part in the demonstration, the BFMTV broadcaster said.

Earlier in the day, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported that some of the protesters clashed with law enforcement officers, forcing the police to use tear gas several times.

In January, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft of the controversial pension reform that the government plans to adopt in 2023.

Under the initiative, the French authorities intend to gradually raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64.

The reform has caused a wave of protests in French society. Since Borne's announcement, six nationwide demonstrations, including today's event, against the reform have already taken place in France. The first two, held on January 19 and 31, gathered over 1 million people nationwide.

