Trade unions nominate veteran Tajik leader for presidency

Dushanbe, Tajikistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Trade unions on Wednesday nominated Tajikistan's veteran leader Emomali Rakhmon to run for president, indicating that the strongman will seek to extend his nearly three-decade reign at elections in October.

Speculation had been rife in recent years that Rakhmon, 67, would pass the reins on to a member of his family, with his eldest son and mayor of the capital Dushanbe Rustam Emomali the most likely candidate.

But the thumbs up from the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Tajikistan suggests there will be no surprises ahead of a poll that was moved forward from November to October 11.

The ruling People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan, founded by Rakhmon, will nominate its candidate on September 3.

Presidential candidates can be nominated by more than one entity.

Delegates at the trade union conference noted Rakhmon's contribution to "the restoration of national unity, peace and stability in society," the state information agency Khovar reported.

They also praised his "loyalty to the Motherland and sincere love for his people, caring for orphans, homeless and disabled people, low-income families, needy people (and) support for entrepreneurs." Rustam Emomali, 32, was earlier this year unanimously elected to the post of senate chairman in a move that makes him second in line to the presidency according to the constitution.

Tajikistan has never held an election considered fair by Western vote monitors and the government's crackdown on opponents has intensified since Rakhmon last claimed victory in elections held in 2013.

The landlocked, majority-Muslim country of over 9 million people is the poorest ex-Soviet republic and suffered a devastating five-year civil war in the 1990s.

Russia is a destination for hundreds of thousands of Tajik citizens seeking work, while neighbouring China is a vital source of foreign investment and infrastructure loans.