Trade Volume Between Russia, Tunisia Up By Over 60% In 2022 - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2023 | 02:50 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) The volume of trade between Russia and Tunisia increased by 63% in 10 months of 2022, reaching $692 million, Russian Ambassador to Tunisia Alexander Zolotov told Sputnik.

"The volume of trade grew significantly in 2022 despite the well-known artificial obstacles.

In 10 months, it exceeded by 63% the figure for the same period a year earlier, reaching $692 million," Zolotov said.

The Russian diplomat added that the growth in trade "is a clear example of the ability to successfully interact in the current difficult world situation."

Moreover, trade between the two countries is expected to increase further, since many Tunisian goods, in particular of the food and textile industries, are competitive and can replace the products of European countries on the Russian market, Zolotov told Sputnik.

