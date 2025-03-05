Trade War Brings Fear, Uncertainty To Canadian Border City
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 01:00 PM
Windsor, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) In the Canadian city of Windsor, which survives on the cross-border auto industry, the start of a trade war with the United States has opened a period of fear and uncertainty.
Windsor is separated from Detroit, Michigan by a river, and American automakers based in the US city have been an essential employer on the Canadian side for decades.
"The value of what we have around us is based on the automotive industry. So if it were to collapse, that will collapse with it," Robert Pikata, a 60-year-old who works for Windsor's municipal government, told AFP.
Like many Windsor residents, Pikata has been following the news closely in recent weeks.
Many had hoped that President Donald Trump would ultimately back away from tariffs that Ford's CEO Jim Farley warned would "blow a hole" in the auto industry.
But Trump made good on his threat on Tuesday, imposing a 25 percent tariff on Canadian goods.
Canada immediately retaliated, triggering a trade war between historically close allies and threatening future commerce across a border that sees billions of Dollars in daily trade.
Addressing Canadians on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned of "tough" days ahead.
Pikata said economic conflict with the United States will see living standards in Windsor fall.
He told AFP he was "disappointed and scared at the same time because of the unknown."
"How is it going to affect me personally and how is it going to affect my family?"
Jessica Dame, a 33-year-old healthcare worker, said businesses across Windsor rely on the US.
"You're literally breaking relationships," she said, addressing Trump. "I think we're gonna see a huge decline in local economies."
