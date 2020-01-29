Traders of Afghan market assured cooperation with Distt Admin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Traders of Afghan Market Wednesday said that they extended cooperation to district administration Peshawar in past and would continue in future. They urged district administration not to disturb their business.

Addressing a press conference here, chairman Afghan Market Malik Khan Sayed Mohmand said they accept the decision of Pakistan Supreme Court and would continue paying rent of their shops, however, they said their cooperation should never be construed as weakness.

He urged Pakistan government and district administration Peshawar that they had been running business in the market for the last 40 years and their eviction would render millions of people jobless.

Mohmand said that from last two years the traders of Afghan market were facing financial crisis as the customers avoid visiting the market due to controversy. He said they were doing business and having not affiliation with anyone.