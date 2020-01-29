UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traders Of Afghan Market Assured Cooperation With Distt Admin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:02 PM

Traders of Afghan market assured cooperation with Distt Admin

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Traders of Afghan Market Wednesday said that they extended cooperation to district administration Peshawar in past and would continue in future. They urged district administration not to disturb their business.

Addressing a press conference here, chairman Afghan Market Malik Khan Sayed Mohmand said they accept the decision of Pakistan Supreme Court and would continue paying rent of their shops, however, they said their cooperation should never be construed as weakness.

He urged Pakistan government and district administration Peshawar that they had been running business in the market for the last 40 years and their eviction would render millions of people jobless.

Mohmand said that from last two years the traders of Afghan market were facing financial crisis as the customers avoid visiting the market due to controversy. He said they were doing business and having not affiliation with anyone.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Supreme Court Business Rent Market From Government Million

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif’s admission to NHS Trust Hospital t ..

3 minutes ago

Syria Demands Int'l Community to Condemn US Mideas ..

1 minute ago

Group 42 helping China combat new coronavirus outb ..

35 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stocks hit 5-week high as mid ..

35 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stocks hit 5-week high as mid ..

35 minutes ago

Illegal Gateway Exchange Raided in Sukkar

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.