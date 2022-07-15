Trading Data Shows Bitcoin Regaining Positions, Approaching $21,000 Mark

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The price of bitcoin is actively growing on Friday, approaching the mark of $21,000, trading data showed.

Bitcoin was up 5.87% to $20,882 at Binance, the largest exchange by volume in cryptocurrency trading, as of 09:09 GMT.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculated the average price of more than 20 exchanges, the bitcoin price rose by 5.62% to an average of $20,893 during the day.

Expectations of a more aggressive policy of the US Federal Reserve, aimed at curbing inflation in the country, put strong pressure on the cryptocurrency market. Consumer price growth continues to accelerate, with annual inflation in the US reaching its highest level of 9.1% since November 1981.