UrduPoint.com

Trading Data Shows Bitcoin Regaining Positions, Approaching $21,000 Mark

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Trading Data Shows Bitcoin Regaining Positions, Approaching $21,000 Mark

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The price of bitcoin is actively growing on Friday, approaching the mark of $21,000, trading data showed.

Bitcoin was up 5.87% to $20,882 at Binance, the largest exchange by volume in cryptocurrency trading, as of 09:09 GMT.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculated the average price of more than 20 exchanges, the bitcoin price rose by 5.62% to an average of $20,893 during the day.

Expectations of a more aggressive policy of the US Federal Reserve, aimed at curbing inflation in the country, put strong pressure on the cryptocurrency market. Consumer price growth continues to accelerate, with annual inflation in the US reaching its highest level of 9.1% since November 1981.

Related Topics

Exchange Bitcoin Price Cryptocurrency November Market

Recent Stories

Spinners may give tough time in Galle scrap betwee ..

Spinners may give tough time in Galle scrap between Sri Lanka betters and Pakist ..

16 minutes ago
 Money Laundering Case: Suleman Shehbaz, another su ..

Money Laundering Case: Suleman Shehbaz, another suspect declared proclaimed offe ..

1 hour ago
 Govt plans to restart PM’s youth laptop scheme t ..

Govt plans to restart PM’s youth laptop scheme this year: Shaza Fatima

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister, CEC discuss security arrangemen ..

Interior Minister, CEC discuss security arrangements for upcoming by-polls

2 hours ago
 The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

2 hours ago
 TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camo ..

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camon 19 Neo

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.